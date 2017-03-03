If you thought you were good at table tennis you haven’t seen young brothers Sid and Nandan Naresh.

The Chicago siblings, ages 12 and 10, have been playing for a number of years and hope to soon go on to the Olympics.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday, the boys, who will also be featured on “Little Big Shots,” said their dad got them into the sport at such young ages.

“Olympics is a big goal,” said Sid. “Ya, definitely want to become a coach and just continue playing.”

But the two current US National Table Tennis players also revealed the difference between ping-pong and table tennis.

“It’s like mini golf and golf,” Sid said.

DeGeneres replied that she plays ping-pong.

The pair taught DeGeneres a few tricks on the show before squaring off against each other in a match that left the audience stunned.

“Amazing… Amazing,” DeGeneres said before giving the boys an Ellen-themed “ping-pong table.”