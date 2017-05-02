Christmas may not be for a little while, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get into the spirit.

The house featured in “A Christmas Story” is now offering overnight stays for fans, “A Christmas Story” House & Museum announced this week.

Located in Cleveland, the home will now be available year round for fans to spend the night in Ralphie and Randy’s twin beds.

Guests who reserve the space will have access to the private third floor loft for the day and use of the entire home from an hour after closing until 9 a.m. the following day.

“Plenty of time to live out your favorite movie,” the organization said.

As many as six guests can stay in the home per night. The loft features a bedroom, living room, full kitchen and full bath.

But those accomodations don’t come cheap. The rate for bookings begins at $495 per night and changes depending on the season.

This year’s rates include:

June 1-29 : $495

June 30 -September 3 : $595

September 4 – November 16 : $495

November 17 – November 30 : $995

December 1 – December 3 : $1995

December 4 – December 14 : $1495

December 15 – December 31: $1995

For more information on how to make a reservation, click here.