NBC 5's Andy Avalos gives us a look at the weather forecast. (Published 3 hours ago)

Demonstrators gathering downtown Saturday for the Women’s March on Chicago will be met with unseasonably high temperatures and overcast skies.

Fog and some rain showers are possible early Saturday morning but conditions will mostly remain cloudy, breezy and mild.

Temperature highs will sit in the mid-50s, thought light winds could make those temps feel slightly cooler to marchers.

There is a second chance for showers late Saturday ahead of a slight cool down.

Highs Sunday and into the start of the week will sit in the mid- to upper-40s before possibly returning to the 30s late next week.

As many as 50,000 people are expected to attend Saturday’s march, one day after Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The new location for the morning rally and march will be on Columbus Drive near Jackson Drive, adjacent to the Petrillo Bandshell in Grant Park.