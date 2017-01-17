Women's March on Chicago: See the Full Route

Demonstrators are expected to hit Chicago streets this weekend by the thousands for the Women's March on Chicago.

The event will likely mean street closures in downtown Chicago Saturday as the group marches on a roughly 2-mile route beginning near the city's Grant Park and ending at Federal Plaza.

Originally slated to be held at the Petrillo Bandshell Saturday, the event will now begin at 10 a.m. at Jackson Boulevard and Lake Shore Drive. A stage will be located on South Jackson Boulevard, “facing west in order to protect Grant Park from damage,” organizers said.

Jackson Boulevard will be closed for traffic from Lake Shore Drive to Columbus, organizers said.

The event will begin with the rally near Grant Park, featuring speeches and performances from several people including Ari Afsar, Karen Olivo and Samantha Marie Ware from the cast of “Hamilton.”

The march is expected to step off at 11:30 a.m. and continue west on Jackson Boulevard, north onto Michigan, west on Adams, north on Dearborn, west on Randolph, south on Clark and return to Jackson before ending at Federal Plaza.

The Chicago gathering is among more than 150 sister marches planned around the country and the world in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington.

It's unclear how many will attend the event, but organizers said more than 22,000 people have registered to march as of Tuesday morning. A Facebook group dedicated to the Chicago march has more than 30,000 members.

As of Monday, nearly $40,000 had been raised to fund equipment needed for the downtown event.

“We will mobilize as women and supporters of women to protect our rights and civil liberties,” organizers wrote on the fundraising page. “We stand in solidarity with other women’s marches planned across the country and the world on January 21 and WE WILL BE SEEN AND HEARD by the new administration. We are of varied races, ethnicities, ages, religions, sexual and gender identities, economic situations, politics, and countless other diversities. We share space on January 21 to express our diverse and similar concerns and protect our rights and our humanity.”

The marches nationwide are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people on Saturday.

Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on plans for security or potential traffic disruptions during the event.