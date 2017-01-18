What You Need to Know About the Women's March on Chicago

Organizers say at least 40,000 people have registered to be a part of the Women's March on Chicago this weekend. Mary Ann Ahern reports. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017)

40K Expected at Women's March on Chicago, Organizers Say

As thousands of people prepare to descend on Chicago and march one day after Donald Trump's inauguration, there are some things marchers and residents alike should know.

From transportation to potential street closures to timing, speakers and events.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Saturday event:

HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE GOING AND WHO IS ATTENDING?

Organizers say at least 40,000 people have registered to be a part of the Women's March on Chicago this weekend.

On top of that, another 20,000 have said they are interested in attending the march.

The march is said to feature a diverse group of demonstrators from around the city, including both men and women. Organizers say women and allies of women are being encouraged to march.

A list of participating groups can be found here.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

8:30 a.m. -- marchers can arrive at the rally site, at Jackson Boulevard and Lake Shore Drive

9:30 a.m. -- Musical performances begin. The music will continue at the rally site during the march as well.

10 a.m.-- Pre-march rally begins, with a series of speakers addressing crowds

11:30 a.m. -- The march steps off for a less than 2-mile walk to Federal Plaza

2 p.m. -- Music and post-march gathering ends

MARCH ROUTE AND POTENTIAL STREET CLOSURES

Originally slated to be held at the Petrillo Bandshell Saturday, the event will now begin at 10 a.m. at Jackson Boulevard and Lake Shore Drive. A stage will be located on South Jackson Boulevard, “facing west in order to protect Grant Park from damage,” organizers said.

The event will begin with the rally near Grant Park, with the march expected to step off at 11:30 a.m.

Demonstrators will continue west on Jackson Boulevard, north onto Michigan, west on Adams, north on Dearborn, west on Randolph, south on Clark and return to Jackson before ending at Federal Plaza.

Jackson Boulevard will be closed for traffic from Lake Shore Drive to Columbus, organizers said.

Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on plans for security or potential traffic disruptions during the event.

WHO IS SPEAKING AT THE RALLY?

The long list of speakers features several people including Ari Afsar, Karen Olivo and Samantha Marie Ware from the cast of “Hamilton" as well as Hadiya Pendleton's mother Cleopatra Cowley-Pendleton.

See the full list of speakers here.

IS IT CONNECTED TO THE MARCH ON WASHINGTON?

The Chicago event is one of many around the country and the world being held in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington.

"This march is just one moment in time but it’s a moment that will hopefully ignite a powerful message," said Donna Miller with Planned Parenthood. "Women are taking action and will continue to take action."

The group noted it is not an anti-Trump event, but that many marchers may be marching for political reasons.

"The incoming administration and president have promised an assault on women’s rights, we are prepared to fight back," said organizer Ann Scholhamer.

The marches nationwide are expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people on Saturday.

HOW TO GET THERE

According to the march's website, these are the best routes to take when traveling to the event:

From Union Station: Passengers can board the 126 Jackson eastbound, exit at Jackson and Wabash avenue, walk east 2 blocks to Columbus and Jackson.

From Ogilvie Station: Walk to Canal and Washington. Take a J14 to Michigan and Jackson, exit the bus and walk 1 block east to Jackson and Columbus.

From Millennium Station: Walk about 4 blocks south to Jackson, and east 1 block to Jackson and Columbus. Alternatively, board a 3, 4, or 147 at Michigan and Washington southbound, and alight at Michigan and Jackson. Walk 1 block east to Jackson and Columbus.

From LaSalle Street Station: Board the Blue line toward O’Hare at LaSalle. Ride 1 stop north to Jackson. Exit the train and walk about 4 blocks east to Jackson and Columbus. Alternatively, walk east on Congress Parkway approximately 2 blocks, then north at Dearborn. Walk north about 2 blocks to Dearborn and Jackson. Board a 126 eastbound and exit the bus at Jackson and Wabash. Walk about 2 blocks east to Jackson and Columbus.

Parking: The Millennium Park and Millennium Lakeside Garages will offer nearby parking to the rally, with entrances on Columbus Drive, north of Monroe or south of Randolph. Other options for commuters looking for discounted rates include Bestparking.com and spothero.com.