A woman’s car window was smashed and her purse was taken from the vehicle as she dropped her child off at a daycare in suburban Darien Wednesday.

The woman says she locked her car doors, but it took just a few seconds for the burglar to steal her purse outside the Goodard School in the 8300 block of Lemont Road about 7:20 a.m.

The school is equipped with cameras and surveillance footage did capture the suspects car—a dark colored SUV.

In January, there were similar burglaries in Lisle and Downers Grove but Darien police say they don’t believe the crimes are connected.

Police urge residents not to leave anything visible in their car while running errands. They are also urging anyone with information about the crime to contact them.