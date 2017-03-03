A garbage collector dumping refuse discovered a woman’s body on the city’s Far South Side Friday afternoon, police said.

Police said the garbage collector called 911 immediately after finding the body. A death investigation was underway about 12:45 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Kenwood Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said it was unknown how long the unidentified woman’s body had been there.

No further information was immediately available.

Area Central detectives were investigating.