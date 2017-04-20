Woman Shot During Robbery on NW Side: Police

A 55-year-old woman was shot Thursday morning during a robbery on Chicago's Northwest Side, according to authorities. Michelle Relerford reports.

The woman was walking home just after midnight in the 5400 block of North Chester when she was approached by two men who demanded her purse, Chicago police said.

That's when authorities say the woman struggled with the men. A witness reported she refused to give up her purse. Then, one suspect pulled out a gun and shot her in the stomach, authorities said.

"She was just screaming and screaming and he tried dragging her, trying to get the purse off her shoulder, and then I just saw him take off running," said Mary Flahive, who was walking her dog when she heard the gunshot.

Police say after the shooting, the men took the woman’s belongings and ran to a waiting vehicle, which was driven by a third suspect.

The woman was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was listed in “serious but stable” condition, police said.

Authorities are still searching for the three suspects.