Chaos erupted inside a Michigan Walmart when two women and their daughters became involved in a fight over a notebook while back-to-school shopping, according to authorities.

Police said a 20-year-old woman and her 51-year-old mother were shopping at the store in the Novi Township Center Monday afternoon and were in the back-to-school aisles when the daughter tried to take a notebook off a shelf.

At the same time, a 32-year-old woman also tried to grab the same notebook.

The pair began arguing and eventually the fight "escalated to assault," said Detective Sergeant Scott Baetens with the Novi Police Department.

The 20-year-old woman ended up on the ground, with the 32-year-old woman and her 36-year-old mother pulling her hair and assaulting her, Baetens said.

The 51-year-old woman tried to break up the fight before pulling out a gun from her purse to stop the women from attacking her daughter, Baetens said.

Video of the scene posted to social media shows one woman shouting to store employees "she just pulled a gun."

The woman had a valid concealed pistol license, according to police.

Baetens said the women have all been identified and the case was submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor's office review. No charges had been filed as of Friday.

Walmart confirmed an incident took place inside the Michigan store, saying in a statement, "we value the safety and security of everyone who shops in our stores."

"We’ll continue working closely with local law enforcement during their investigation," the statement read.