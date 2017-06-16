A woman and a baby boy were ejected from a moving vehicle Friday when she opened the door during a domestic dispute with a man, police said.

The incident occurred about 3:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Cleveland Avenue in the city’s Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side. The woman was involved in a verbal dispute with a 28-year-old man in the car, police said.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital iand the woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, both in unkown condition, according to police.

Area Central detectives were investigating.