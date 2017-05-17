A woman struck multiple people, dragging one, with a vehicle on the city’s West Side Wednesday night after a “verbal altercation,” Chicago police said.

The incident occurred about 5:06 p.m. in the 300 block of North Latrobe in the city’s Austin neighborhood, according to police.

The 27-year-old woman was dragged under the vehicle was taken to Loyola Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody and Major Accidents was investigating.