Wisconsin’s Wilmot Mountain Gets $13 Million Upgrade

Wisconsin’s Wilmot Mountain opened its doors to skiers Dec. 14 after a $13 million summer renovation.

The resort, which was bought by Vail Resorts last January, opened for the winter season this year unveiling revamped ski lifts, a modernized base lodge and a brand new children’s ski and snowboarding center.

“We think our guests from Chicago and Milwaukee will be thrilled with the investments we are making at Wilmot for the 2016-2017 ski season,” Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts said in a statement. “It represents one of the biggest transformations ever undertaken for a Midwestern ski area.”

Four hundred more seats were added to the base lodge, which was revamped to include upgraded food and drink options. A new bar and Wi-Fi access throughout the facility were also added.

The multi-million dollar renovation also upgraded the resort’s terrain park, which includes a high-speed rope tow to allow skiers and snowboarders to spend more time on the mountain.

Vail Resorts has included Wilmot Mountain in its Epic Pass deal, allowing Wilmot skiers to have access to over 32,000 acres of skiing and snowboarding terrain across nine winter resorts, including Vail, Keystone and Breckenridge. An Epic Local Pass, Epic 7-Day and Epic 4-Day passes are also available.

Located 65 miles north of Chicago, Wilmot Mountain opened in 1938. Operating as a family-owned business until early 2016, the resort boasts nearly 120 skiable acres, 23 trails and 7 lifts along with access to a 22-lane tubing area.