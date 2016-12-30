The Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues will take their rivalry outdoors on Monday when they compete in the Winter Classic, but Mother Nature may have a bigger impact on the game than either of the teams on the ice.

According to the good folks at the Weather Channel, the forecast for Monday’s game is a soggy one, with a 70 percent chance of rain during the game. Along with a forecasted high temperature of 58 degrees, the ice surface could become unplayable if those conditions come to pass, and the NHL is monitoring the situation closely.

If the game is postponed until Tuesday, then things do clear up a bit, but getting the ice ready could still be a bit of a challenge, as morning showers will give way to a humid 50 degree day in the Gateway City.

If the rain isn’t too heavy and the league decides to go ahead with the contest, the conditions could be similar to another outdoor game, as the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins fought through rain and warm temperatures when they met at Heinz Field during the 2011 Winter Classic.

The Blackhawks have played in precipitation before, but never the liquid variety. During their 2014 Stadium Series game at Soldier Field, heavy snow created quite the spectacle for fans, and the Blackhawks seemed to thrive as they blew out the Penguins on that memorable evening.