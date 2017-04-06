Powerful Winds Crack Window of Chicago High-Rise

Powerful winds cracked a Chicago high-rise window in the Loop early Thursday morning, police said.

Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to 155 N. Wacker Drive after receiving reports of a window that had cracked in the residential high-rise, police said.

No glass had fallen, but authorities barricaded off the surrounding streets temporarily as a precaution.

Before 5 a.m., Randolph was closed between West Wacker Drive and Wells Street, according to Chicago police, as well as Franklin Street near the Washington Street intersection.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for the Chicago area that went into effect at 4 a.m. Thursday and will remain until 4 p.m., warning of strong gusts that could reach upwards of 60 mph.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected, in which winds could be strong enough to damage trees, down power lines, create dangerous driving conditions for high profile vehicles and potentially cause property damage, according to the NWS.