Wife, Daughter of Wounded Amtrak Conductor Speak Out

The Amtrak conductor shot by a Metra passenger Tuesday has undergone surgery and is now on a breathing tube as a community rallies around his wife and four children.

Sara case has not been able to talk to her husband since before his surgery on Tuesday. She says the days that followed have been emotionally draining but she is encouraged by doctors who say her husband is improving.

"He just said to me 'I love you, I love you, I love you,'" Case said of her husband Michael.

The 45-year old Amtrak conductor suffered critical injuries when he was shot by a passenger at the Naperville train station.

"You never think your husband is going to go to work and be shot," she told NBC 5.

Michael Case suffered injuries to multiple organs and underwent a grueling six-hour surgery at Edward Hospital. He remains sedated and on a ventilator.

"His injuries are stabilized, but the body's response to injuries is still going," said Dr. David Piazza, trauma director at Edward Hospital. "He was critically injured and he's recovering from that state at this point. We are heading in the right direction, but he has a long way to go."

On Friday 79-year-old Edward Klein was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Prosecutors say the former law enforcement officer became angry with Case after changing his mind about his destination.

Klein is from the Milwaukee area and recently moved into a senior living facility.

Michael case has worked at Amtrak for about a decade. He’s a Navy veteran and father of four.

"Being there for our mom is the most important part," Case's daughter Isabella Griffin told NBC 5. "We have to give him everything we have when he usually gives everything he has for us."

Case is now recovering with his wife of nine years by his side. As the entire family struggles to comprehend their new reality.

"You really do honestly think that it's not gonna happen to you, well this is happening to me," Sara Case said. "This is happening to us and it's real."

Case’s family says the outpouring of support from friends, family and even strangers has been overwhelming.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses.