Who is Chicago’s most eligible bachelor? Many women in the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood might say Ryan Stew.

That’s because Stew’s friends took out an ad on a bus stop near Milwaukee and Damen billing him as such.

The ad was part of a public ridicule prank after Stew lost his 2016 Fantasy Football league, which he had been the champion of for two years, according to the Daily Southtown.

The ad describes Stew as a “respected educator” who “perspires ambitiously.” It also names him the “2016 fantasy football loser.”

But it appears the ad’s timing, around Valentine’s Day, may have been strategic -- to his friends' credit.

Stew and his fiancee, who he had been dating for six years, broke up late last year, forcing him to leave the home they shared and move back in with his mom, he told the Daily Southtown.

The sign tells “smitten” candidates to either email TrySomeStew@gmail.com or Instagram @TrySomeStew using the hashtag #TrySomeStew.

Since the ad was posted, women have been posting images of themselves with the sign using the hashtag, and Stew himself has even shared a few.