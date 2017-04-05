White Sox’s Garcia Surprised With News of Son's Birth in Dugout During Home Opener

A new addition will soon join other White Sox fans at Guaranteed Rate Field, and outfielder Avisail Garcia learned about the newest Southsiderin a special video from his family that was played before Tuesday's game.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia received an extra special message ahead of Tuesday’s home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The 25-year-old had to miss the birth of his second child because of the Opening Day game, but learned of the newest addition to his family in a surprise video message played at the stadium.

Garcia was amongst teammates when his daughter, Anarella, showed up on Guaranteed Rate Field’s scoreboard to deliver the news that she was now a big sister:

"Surprise, Daddy. It’s a boy!" Anarella says in spanish.

The proud father celebrated with the team in the dugout and was able to video chat with his family before the game against the Detroit Tigers began.