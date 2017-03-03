White Sox Place Brett Lawrie on Waivers Friday

The Chicago White Sox are in the process of reshaping their roster, and on Friday they made another significant move in that direction as they waived infielder Brett Lawrie.

Lawrie, who was acquired by the White Sox in a 2015 trade with the Oakland A’s, will be granted his unconditional release once he clears waivers, and he’ll be eligible to sign with any MLB team once that happens.

With Lawrie’s release, the White Sox will now be looking at a platoon combination at second base for the coming season, with Tyler Saladino likely getting a long look and Yolmer Sanchez waiting in the wings. Both players will just be keeping the position warm anyway, as top prospect Yoan Moncada figures to be the long-term option at second base.

Lawrie posted some solid stats last season, with a .248 batting average and 12 home runs in 94 games, but health issues derailed him in the second half of the season and likely led to the team’s decision to move on from him. Nagging leg issues have dogged him throughout his career, and if another team signs him, it’s a risk they’ll be taking on.

With the move, the White Sox see their 40-man roster drop to 38 players, giving them some flexibility if they want to pluck up a free agent or a player on waivers as spring training rolls along.