The Chicago White Sox placed pitcher Jake Petricka on the disabled list Thursday and recalled Tommy Kahnle from Triple-A Charlotte to replace him.
Petricka was put on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 5. with a strained right lat muscle, the team announced.
The 28-year-old right-handed reliever threw one scoreless inning during Tuesday’s season opener against the Tigers. He was limited to nine appearances with the team last season after undergoing surgery to repair a labral tear in his right hip.
Kahnle has had a bit of Major League experience over the last three seasons, spending 2014-15 with the Colorado Rockies and joining the White Sox last season. In 29 appearances with the White Sox last year out of the bullpen, Kahnle had a 2.63 ERA and allowed just two home runs in 27 innings of work.