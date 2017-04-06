(L) Jake Petricka #52 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning on April 22, 2015 at U. S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois. (R) Tommy Kahnle #48 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Chicago White Sox placed pitcher Jake Petricka on the disabled list Thursday and recalled Tommy Kahnle from Triple-A Charlotte to replace him.

Petricka was put on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 5. with a strained right lat muscle, the team announced.

The 28-year-old right-handed reliever threw one scoreless inning during Tuesday’s season opener against the Tigers. He was limited to nine appearances with the team last season after undergoing surgery to repair a labral tear in his right hip.

Kahnle has had a bit of Major League experience over the last three seasons, spending 2014-15 with the Colorado Rockies and joining the White Sox last season. In 29 appearances with the White Sox last year out of the bullpen, Kahnle had a 2.63 ERA and allowed just two home runs in 27 innings of work.