White Sox Outfield Will Make MLB History Friday Night

The Chicago White Sox will do something Friday no team has ever done in MLB history.

With left fielder Melky Cabrera on the paternity list, changes to the roster will make for an interesting outfield.

That’s because Willy Garcia has been called to play left field in Cabrera's absence, joining center fielder Leury Garcia and right fielder Avisail Garcia.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, no team has ever started three players with the same last name in their outfield.

There have been only three games in MLB history in which one team had three outfielders in the game all with the same last name. As the White Sox noted on Twitter, brothers Felipe, Jesus and Matty Alou appeared together in three different games with San Francisco in September 1963, but they did not all start in those games.

The White Sox take on the Twins at 7:10 p.m. at Target Field.