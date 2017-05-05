Where to Find the Best Cinco de Mayo Deals in Chicago

It’s Friday! Isn’t that enough of a reason to celebrate? But even better, it’s Cinco de Mayo. So get out of work early and revel in the 155th anniversary of the holiday known for margaritas, flowing cervezas, and endless Mexican grub. Here are 12 Chicago spots offering specials, deals and discounts.

Big Star (1531 N Damen Ave.): Big Star will be serving free breakfast tacos for walk-up guests from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Taco Joint (1969 N Halsted St.; 158 W Ontario St.): $5 off bottles of Taco Joint margaritas, $5 Black 'N' Green margaritas (Negra Modelo beer over frozen Taco Joint margarita).

Cantina Laredo (508 N State St.): Cantina Laredo is throwing a Cinco de Mayo party in its upstairs lounge, with prizes and music from DJ Matt Rochford starting at noon. All day long, celebrate the holiday with $3 bottle or draft Mexican beers, $5 La Favorita, $5 Watermelon ‘Ritas.

Mercadito (108 W Kinzie St.): Eat your way through a $45 five-course pre-fixe Cinco de Mayo menu, or “dare to try” the restaurant’s “hottest drink on earth” for $15. It’s so hot, those willing to give it a taste have to sign a waiver beforehand.

Beatrix (519 N Clark St.; 671 N St Clair St.): At Beatrix’s Streeterville location, get a pineapple habanero margarita and visit to its taco bar for $15. Guests at Beatrix’s River North location can take a trip to its chilaquiles bar with a pineapple habanero margarita for the same special price.

Rockit Bar & Grill (22 W Hubbard St.): $4 chef-created tacos, $5 Corona, Modelo, and house-made margaritas.

Commonwealth Tavern (2000 W. Roscoe St.): From 3 to 8 p.m., Commonwealth will offer $2 pork tacos, half-price nachos, $3 Tecate, $6 margaritas, and $5 Dos Equis tallboys, Corona, Corona Light and Negra Modelo.

Carnivale (702 W. Fulton St.): A pig roast on the patio, $3 tacos from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., a specialty Cinco de Mayo menu, margarita and tequila specials, and live performances by Mariachi Monumental de Mexico and traditional Chinelos dancers.

Bar Takito (201 N. Morgan St.): $18 Chela buckets, $45 Jimador margarita pitchers, $36 Herradura Blanco shot tray (serves 6), $15 Cororita

Brando's Speakeasy with the Essaness Room (343 S. Dearborn St.): $4 palomas and free mini tacos from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Timothy O’Toole’s Pub (622 N. Fairbanks Ct.): $5 Modelo drafts, $7 O’Toole’s signature margarita featuring Casa Noble Crystal, $8 perfect Patron margarita featuring Patron Citronge & Reposado, $18 Patron flight of Anejo, Reposado, and Roca Silver, $7 Prickly Pear Margarita with Casamigos Blanco

Free Dos Equis Cinco De Mayo Trolley Crawl: A free Dos Equis trolley crawl will run every half hour between Lottie’s Pub (1925 W. Cortland St.), The Pony Inn (1638 W. Belmont Ave.), and Frontier (1072 N Milwaukee Ave.) The trolley will launch from Lottie’s Pub at 7 p.m. and travel between the three bars throughout the night. At all three locations, get $3.50 Dos Equis. The Pony Inn will also be offering $5 Don Julio, $5 frosty mug margaritas, $2 walking tacos and a $3 specialty tacos with live music and giveaways. At Lottie’s, get $5 Dobel, $6 margaritas, and $3 steak, chicken, or shrimp tacos. Frontier will have $7 margaritas and micheladas.