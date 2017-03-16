Where to Buy a Home in the Chicago Area: Report | NBC Chicago
Where to Buy a Home in the Chicago Area: Report

    Chicago Magazine took a look at Chicago realestate prices "a decade after the real estate crash" in its new April cover story.

    "We've pored over the datat to identify 22 neighborhoods and suburbs wehre you can still find good buys," reporter Claire Zulkey writes.

    Here's what she found:

    For First-tim buyers in the city, the best neighborhoods are:

    • Norwood Park
    • Rogers Park
    • South Shore

    First-tim buyers in the suburbs, the best communities are:

    • Des Plaines
    • Melrose Park
    • Niles
    • Move-up buyers
    • Arlington Heights
    • Aurora
    • Bolingbrook
    • Lake Zurich
    • Prospect Heights
    • Skokie

    Downsizers in the city? Take a look here:

    • Hyde Park
    • Lake View
    • The Loop

    Downsizers in the suburbs?

    • Evanston
    • Glenview
    • Palatine

    Risk takers (Looking to flip or take a chance on a neighborhood's future?)

    • Belmont Cragin
    • Chatham
    • Jefferson Park
    • West Ridge

    Published 1 minute ago

