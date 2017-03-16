Where to Buy a Home in the Chicago Area: Report

For sale sign and a house

Chicago Magazine took a look at Chicago realestate prices "a decade after the real estate crash" in its new April cover story.

"We've pored over the datat to identify 22 neighborhoods and suburbs wehre you can still find good buys," reporter Claire Zulkey writes.

Here's what she found:

For First-tim buyers in the city, the best neighborhoods are:

Norwood Park

Rogers Park

South Shore

First-tim buyers in the suburbs, the best communities are:

Des Plaines

Melrose Park

Niles

Move-up buyers

Arlington Heights

Aurora

Bolingbrook

Lake Zurich

Prospect Heights

Skokie

Downsizers in the city? Take a look here:

Hyde Park

Lake View

The Loop

Downsizers in the suburbs?

Evanston

Glenview

Palatine

Risk takers (Looking to flip or take a chance on a neighborhood's future?)