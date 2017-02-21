Where is Gov. Bruce Rauner? | NBC Chicago
Where is Gov. Bruce Rauner?

Traditionally, after the budget address, the governor travels to promote his budget agenda, but not this year

By Mary Ann Ahern

    Gov. Bruce Rauner has not had a public schedule since delivering his budget address last Wednesday.

    Traditionally, after the budget address, the governor travels to promote his budget agenda. But not this year.

    Repeated questions to Rauner’s press spokesman about his whereabouts have gone unanswered. She will not say where the governor is, whether he is in Illinois or out of town.

    The spokesperson did say Rauner will hold public events in Springfield and Chicago on Wednesday, however. 

    Rauner celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday.

