Where is Gov. Bruce Rauner?

Gov. Bruce Rauner has not had a public schedule since delivering his budget address last Wednesday.

Traditionally, after the budget address, the governor travels to promote his budget agenda. But not this year.

Repeated questions to Rauner’s press spokesman about his whereabouts have gone unanswered. She will not say where the governor is, whether he is in Illinois or out of town.

The spokesperson did say Rauner will hold public events in Springfield and Chicago on Wednesday, however.

Rauner celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday.