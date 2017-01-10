President Barack Obama knows Chicago's food scene well, and with his arrival in the city scheduled for dinner time, it stands to reason that he might choose to dine at a restaurant ahead of his highly-anticipated farewell speech. Regina Waldroup reports. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Where Obama Might Dine in Chicago Ahead of Farewell Speech

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the speech beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday right here.

President Barack Obama knows Chicago's food scene well, and with his arrival in the city scheduled for dinner time, it stands to reason that he might choose to dine at a restaurant ahead of his highly-anticipated farewell speech.

While there has been no confirmation of the president's plans after landing at O'Hare International Airport, speculation has centered around an eatery he has frequented in the past -- Valois Restaurant.

By 4 p.m., crowds had already gathered outside the Hyde Park dining spot known for its "comfort food." Barricades were seen surrounding the eatery and streets in the area were closed.

Watch Live Michelle Obama Gives Final Remarks as First Lady

The president is expected to arrive at O'Hare International Airport during the early evening hours but it remains unclear where he will be traveling from there.

Doors to attend his farewell speech at the McCormick Place open at 5 p.m. and the speech is slated to begin at 8 p.m. CT.

The address is expected to be followed by a "family reunion" for Obama's former campaign staffers, according to a notice sent to Obama alumni and obtained by The Associated Press.

Obama will not stay in Chicago following the event, and is expected to instead return to Washington D.C. that evening.

For more on how to get to the event, click here.