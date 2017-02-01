A Milwaukee saloon popular among aspiring and thirsty secret agents is coming to Chicago.

The Milwaukee restaurant and bar claims to be home to the world’s “largest mechanical puzzle” and hosts a collection of Cold War artifacts. You even need a password to gain entry. The Chicago counterpart is located at 60 E. Ontario St. A website promoting the new location refers to a “rumored SafeHouse Chicago location,” in the city’s River North neighborhood—complete with black marker redactions.

“The SafeHouse is an iconic spy themed restaurant and night spot, providing cover to the world's undercover elite for almost 50 years,” the clandestine watering hole’s Facebook page says.

The Chicago bar features a neighboring “Escape Room” where patrons will have an hour to get out of a spy scenario using only your wits and teamwork.

What’s more? The saucy sleuth outfit is hiring agents (or bartenders, dishwashers and cooks).

The SafeHouse, which will open in the next month, is for adults and kids alike, the Facebook page says, and offers lunch, dinner and cocktails.