Runners hitting Chicago streets for this year's Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle 8K will not only get to enjoy the start of running season in the city, they'll get a grand tour of Chicago while they're at it.

While participating, runners start in Millennium Park to race through Chicago’s Near North Side, then down through the Loop heading south, back east to Printer’s Row and finishing strong in Chicago’s very own Grant Park.

Over the duration of 4.97 miles, runners and spectators alike will see some of the best sights Chicago’s Loop area has to offer.

Here’s what you can expect to see in each mile of the race:

Start Line

Loop/Millennium Park: At the start of the race, runners can enjoy the views of Millennium Park, including Cloud Gate “The Bean,” Maggie Daley Park and the Jay Pritzker Pavilion. On the run to the first mile marker, runners will also be able to see the Chicago River while crossing over Columbus Drive and passing NBC Tower.

Mile 1

Near North Side/Magnificent Mile: Runners reach the first mile on the border of the Near North Side and the Magnificent Mile. Runners begin this mile with a view one of the greatest shopping areas Chicago has to offer, spying The Shops at North Bridge as they run down Grand Avenue. While crossing over the Bataan-Corregidor Memorial Bridge on State Street, runners pass House of Blues Chicago and the Marina Towers. Continuing on to the second mile, runners see all the shops the North Loop’s State Street has to offer.

Mile 2

Upper Chicago Loop: Runners race into the heart of Chicago's Loop. In this mile, runners see the financial and governmental sides of the city. Winding through the Loop, runners pass the John C. Kluczynski Federal Building, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and Chicago City Hall. As a reminder to save time for a night out, runners pass the Cadillac Palace Theatre right before hitting mile marker three, home of Chicago’s best Broadway shows.

Mile 3

Lower Chicago Loop: Runners continue through Chicago’s Loop to Mile Marker three. Runners dash through the city seeing the Willis Tower; and then run under Chicago’s I-290 Eisenhower Expressway to Harrison Street. They then head under Metra’s Rock Island Train Platform and the LaSalle Street Station leading them past the US Citizenship and Immigration Services building and into Printer’s Row.

Mile 4

Printer’s Row: Once at the fourth mile marker, runners get a glimpse at Chicago’s small neighborhood known as Printer’s Row. In the final mile, continuing down Harrison, if runners look to their left they will see some of Columbia College’s street art, including a large "Harmony" display and portrait of a moose blowing bubble gum. Turning south onto Michigan Avenue, runners finish strong with the landscape of Grant Park to the left and high-rises, colleges and hotels to the right. In the final stretch down Roosevelt Road to Columbus Drive, runners grace Grant Park with views of Rosenberg Fountain, the famous Agora headless iron figures and Grant Skate Park.

Finish Line

South Loop/Grant Park: The finish line puts runners in the middle of Chicago’s Grant Park in Upper Hutchinson Field. Runners can enjoy a Post-Race Party in the park with live music from Chicago’s Stache and food, refreshments and a free beer with their race bib ticket while taking in the sight of the city.