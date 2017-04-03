Wet Week Marks Start of April in Chicago Area

Byron Miranda has the latest on wet weather crossing the Chicago area this week.

The Chicago area is in for a wet and wild weather week to mark the start of April.

The roller coaster forecast will bring with it chances for rain, storms and possibly even snow before Friday.

Scattered showers moved in Monday amid a mild afternoon that saw temperature highs in the 50s. The showers are expected to continue into the evening, with rainfall totals from 1 to 1.5 inches possible, likely leading to a rise in area rivers.

Thunderstorms could move in to areas south of Interstate 80 during the afternoon and evening hours as the chance for showers lingers into Tuesday morning.

Rain returns Wednesday as the area braces for a cool down that could bring a wintry mix or wet snow by the late evening hours.

Depending on how low temperatures go, a storm system looking to bring what forecasters predict could be “significant” rain to the region both Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance some of the rain may fall as snow Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. There is also potential for that snow to accumulate.

That prediction, however, hinges on the temperature Wednesday night.

Any wintry mix that does develop would likely transition to rain by Thursday afternoon.

Friday looks to be mostly sunny with a high of 50 degrees.