West Side Heroin Task Force Hosts Town Hall Meeting on 'Ongoing Opioid Crisis'
West Side Heroin Task Force Hosts Town Hall Meeting on 'Ongoing Opioid Crisis'

    The West Side Heroin Task Force held a town hall meeting Tuesday at Malcolm X College in Chicago’s Near West Side neighborhood to discuss the ongoing “opioid crisis.”

    Elected officials, state agencies and local organizations discussed drug use, prevention, response, treatment and recovery, according to a news release from the task force.

    Among those in attendance, the group says, was Rep. La Shawn Ford, Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D., director of Illinois Department of Public Health; Dr. Elizabeth Salisbury-Afshar, medical director of behavioral health, Chicago Department of Public Health; Maria Bruno, Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse; Dr. Juleigh Novinski-Konchak, Cook County Health and Hospital Systems; Sam Gillespie, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services; Dan Bigg, director, Chicago Recovery Alliance and Dr. Thomas Huggett of the Lawndale Christian Health Center.

    Attendees were given the opportunity to discuss issues and ask the speakers questions.

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

