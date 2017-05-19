Weddings in Chicago Are Among Nation's Most Expensive: Report | NBC Chicago
Weddings in Chicago Are Among Nation's Most Expensive: Report

In Chicago, the average cost is nearly twice the national average

Preparing to tie the knot? It appears saying “I do” in Chicago is going to cost you – a lot.

A recent report found the average cost of a wedding in the US in 2016 was $35,329, an all-time high, according to popular wedding planning site The Knot.

In Chicago, the average cost is nearly twice that amount.

In its survey of nearly 13,000 brides and grooms across the country, Chicago ranked in at the fourth most expensive place for weddings with an average cost of $60,035.

The only locations higher than that were New York City - Manhattan in particular - Long Island and North-Central New Jersey.

The Knot credits the spike in wedding spending to personalization and couples looking to create an unforgettable experience.

According to the survey, the number of average wedding guests has dipped nationally, but the cost per guest has increased to $245.

Published 2 minutes ago

