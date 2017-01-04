Walmart Closing Chicago's West Loop Storefront

The Walmart logo is displayed in the window of a Walmart Neighborhood Market store on August 15, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois.

Walmart is closing its neighborhood market store in Chicago’s West Loop.

The 27,000-square-foot, grocery-focused location sits at the base of the Presidential Towers at West Monroe and Jefferson streets and will officially shut its doors on Jan. 25, the company announced Tuesday.

Pharmacy customers will still be able to pick up prescriptions at the 570 W. Monroe storefront until Feb. 3, a Walmart spokesperson said. Store associates will be available to work with current customers to transfer their prescriptions to another Walmart location.

In a statement announcing the closure, a Walmart spokesperson said the decision came after "rigorous review and consideration of various factors."

It was the first Walmart Neighborhood Market store for the state of Illinois when it opened its doors in 2011, with the goal of focusing on fresh produce, dairy, meats, a deli, pharmacy, and health and beauty goods.