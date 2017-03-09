A Virgin America flight head from San Francisco to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport landed at O’Hare after a “medical incident onboard” Thursday night, an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson did not elaborate on what the medical incident on Flight 24 exactly was. The flight landed about 8:02 p.m.

“Out of respect for the privacy of the guest involved in the medical incident, we are unable to comment further,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working to get guests to their destination as soon as possible.”

No other details were immediately available.