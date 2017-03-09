Virgin America Flight Diverted to O’Hare After ‘Medical Incident Onboard’ | NBC Chicago
Virgin America Flight Diverted to O’Hare After ‘Medical Incident Onboard’

    A Virgin America flight head from San Francisco to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport landed at O’Hare after a “medical incident onboard” Thursday night, an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

    The spokesperson did not elaborate on what the medical incident on Flight 24 exactly was. The flight landed about 8:02 p.m.

    “Out of respect for the privacy of the guest involved in the medical incident, we are unable to comment further,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working to get guests to their destination as soon as possible.”

    No other details were immediately available.

    Published 6 minutes ago

