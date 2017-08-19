As the Chicago area prepares for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption initiative, NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago asked for your rescue stories. We are blown away by the touching statements of love and commitment to dogs and cats -- in many cases, older pets or those with special needs -- looking for a forever home.



Keep them coming! Please send your story and a photo of your rescue animal to isee@nbcchicago.com.



Looking to adopt a dog or cat? Clear the Shelters takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at participating shelters across the Chicago area and northwest Indiana.