Video: Yoan Moncada's Son Executes Gorgeous Bat Flip

The Chicago White Sox rebuilding process has already netted them an incredible prospect in Yoan Moncada, but apparently talent runs in the slugger’s family.

In a new Instagram post on Friday, Moncada’s son is shown getting a hit in a tee-ball game. Not content just to run to first base, the youngster pulls off a textbook bat-flip to celebrate his accomplishment and takes a circuitous route to get to the bag.

Here is the video:

While it’s unlikely that the elder Moncada will replicate his son’s running style, the bat flip could certainly be something he adds to his repertoire if the White Sox call him up this season.

Moncada was acquired by the White Sox in a trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox earlier this offseason. The slugger is ranked as one of the best prospects in all of baseball by various publications, and while he will likely start the season in the minor leagues, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll stay there long.