Things have not been going well for the Chicago Bulls recently, and tensions boiled over on Tuesday as center Robin Lopez was ejected during the team’s overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Lopez was ejected after a skirmish involving Raptors big man Serge Ibaka. After a made basket at the Bulls’ end of the floor, the two players got tangled up and began shoving one another, and eventually both players threw punches before teammates and coaches could intervene and break things up:

Ibaka was also ejected from the game as a result of the incident, and several players received technical fouls for their parts in the melee.

Both players will likely face further discipline from the NBA as both threw punches, even though neither connected on those blows.

The Bulls have now lost eight of their last ten games after blowing a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Raptors. They are now in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and two games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the final playoff spot.