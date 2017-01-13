Video: Patrick Kane Forgets Marian Hossa's Birthday

One of the embarrassing things a person can do is forget the birthday of someone close to them, and that’s why Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane may have some explaining to do to one of his teammates.

That teammate is Marian Hossa, as the veteran forward turned 38 years old on Thursday. Hossa is having a monster season and has been one of the team’s most important players, but Kane didn’t seem to realize that it was the stellar Slovak’s birthday:

Your browser does not support iframes.

“Uh oh, I missed a birthday?” Kane asked reporters. “Oh, is (Hossa’s birthday) today? Uh oh. I mean yeah, I knew that. Oh man, I guess I’ll have to wish him a happy birthday after this.”

In spite of his faux pas, Kane redeemed himself by talking glowingly about his teammate’s accomplishments and his skillset even at his age.

“It seems like he’s got that Benjamin Button syndrome where he’s aging the wrong way,” Kane said. “Pretty much the same player that I remember when I was watching him as a kid and that I remember when he came here to the Blackhawks.”