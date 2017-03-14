Jay Cutler #6 of the Chicago Bears walks off of the field after losing to the Washington Redskins at Soldier Field on December 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Washington Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears 41-21.

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler may be out of a job at the moment, but at least he’s still willing to go outside and play when the weather turns snowy.

In a video posted to her Snapchat feed, Cutler’s wife Kristin Cavallari captured the quarterback playing around in the powdery stuff on Tuesday, and eagle-eyed fans will notice an interesting headwear choice by the former Bears signal-caller:

That’s right. Cutler is still rocking his Bears hat despite the fact that he was cut by the team last week after eight seasons with the team. Rumors have swirled about where he will end up in the next stage of his NFL career, but one thing is for certain: the only thing he cares about today is swirling snowflakes.

