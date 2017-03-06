Video: Jason Heyward Breaks Out of Slump in Big Way

A lot was made of the offseason swing changes that Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward had made after a dismal 2016 season, but thus far in the spring he had yet to register a single hit entering Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Fortunately for Heyward, that hitless drought is now over, and he broke out of it in a big way.

In the second inning of the contest, Heyward came up to bat against Angels hurler Jesse Chavez, and he promptly deposited an 0-1 pitcher over the right field wall for a solo home run:

Heyward, who signed a lucrative free agent contract with the Cubs before the 2016 season, had a disappointing campaign for the eventual world champions, as he batted just .230 and hit seven home runs while posting career lows in numerous categories.

Over the offseason, Heyward has worked on shortening up his swing to avoid the long-looping strikeouts that he kept dealing with in 2016, and he also has tried to work on elevating the ball more, as he was a consistent groundout victim as he rolled over pitches in his first season in Chicago.