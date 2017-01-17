Video: David Ross Accidentally Photobombs Anthony Rizzo

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has a penchant for goofing around for cameras and taking selfies, but it was one of his former teammates that got busted for an inadvertent photobomb at the White House on Monday.

That former teammate was Granpda Rossy himself, as David Ross was lurking in the background while Rizzo was being interviewed in front of the historic mansion. Ross was apparently trying to take a selfie or trying to FaceTime with a member of his family, and he was spotted wandering around in the background of Rizzo’s shot:

There’s no telling of whether or not Ross ended up getting the perfect shot outside of the White House, but needless to say, Rizzo has one more thing to give him grief for when he starts his new job as a special assistant in the Cubs’ baseball operations department.