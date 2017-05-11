The National Guard is joining the search for a missing Illinois college student after she failed to return to her parents’ Schaumburg home last week. Ash-har Quraishi.

The body of a missing Illinois college student was found Thursday inside a vehicle in a pond not far from the school where she was last seen, officials said.



According to Bourbonnais Deputy Chief David Anderson, investigators found the vehicle upside down and submerged in a pond off Interstate 57 near mile marker 317 between Manteno and Bourbonnais. A deceased woman was found inside matching the description of 27-year-old Sheila Khalili, according to the Schaumburg Police Department.

The National Guard is joining the search for a missing Illinois college student after she failed to return to her parents’ Schaumburg home last week. NBC 5's Susan Carlson reports. (Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017)

"The family of Sheila Khalili extends their deepest thanks to the efforts of law enforcement, the media, Olivet Nazarene University as well as the many friends and relatives that contributed their time and efforts to the search for the recovery of Sheila," the Khalili family's attorney Thomas Glasgow said in a statement. "The location of the car and the recovery of Sheila's body gives the family closure and they understand that without the help of law enforcement, the media and the public, they would never have closure in her disappearance."

A Kankakee County Sheriff's deputy noticed debris, including a bumper and a mirror, on the side of the roadway during the early morning hours Thursday. Anderson said the parts located were similar to the vehicle they believed Khalili was driving before she went missing Friday night.

Investigators, including a dive team, have been at the scene since before 4 a.m. Thursday. A preliminary investigation indicates it was a single-vehicle traffic accident, police said, but a death investigation is being conducted by the Kane County Coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

Khalili, a student at Olivet Nazarene University, hadn't been seen or heard from since last Friday morning. Her cell phone was last pinged along I-57 near an exit in Bourbonnais.

"The University learned this morning from the family and local authorities that Sheila’s car was found just north of Bourbonnais and that Sheila was in the car, having passed away," ONU said in a statement. "We grieve the loss of such a bright young student whose warm heart and passion for serving others was so evident in her life. We are continuing to pray for her family and friends."

The family had earlier announced a $20,000 reward for any information leading to her safe return. At a prayer vigil held Tuesday at the university's campus, Khalili's brother, Bobby, made a desperate plea.

"Our family isn't full without Sheila," he said. "She's the one who's always smiling."

