VP-elect Pence to Fundraise in Chicago Next Week: Report

Vice President-elect Mike Pence -- The Vice President-elect and transition chairman has had a busy week, including submitting the Memorandum of Understanding to begin the White House transition process. He visited Trump Tower on Wednesday.

Vice president-elect Mike Pence is scheduled to appear at a Chicago fundraiser next week alongside Gov. Bruce Rauner and other prominent Republicans, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Tickets for the event, which is scheduled for Dec. 30 at the Chicago Club, range in price from $2,700 per person to $10,000 per couple, according to the report.

Throughout the 2016 campaign season, Rauner distanced himself from President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign, at times refusing to mention the billionaire by name.

However, their relationship as seemingly improves since the election. Last month, Rauner told reporters and business owners that he had a “good, positive conversation” with Trump following the election.

“I want to try to figure out if we can work together, because I want Illinois to benefit from the changes coming,” Rauner said at the time.