Doctors say the recent warmer weather has brought an earlier spring allergy season—especially as it relates to tree pollen and mold counts.

Rush University allergist, Dr. Sindhura Bandi, says she has seen an uptick in the number of patients complaining about seasonal allergies this winter.

Bandi says seasonal allergy sufferers should always take their medication year round to battle this kind of change in the weather.

“If that doesn’t prevent a relief from their symptoms or their symptoms see to me bore severe, the allergy shots may be a good option for them as well,” she said of allergy sufferers.

Since childhood, Donyea Moore says she has suffered from seasonal allergies. During the winter she usually has a reprieve from all the coughing and sneezing, but because of the Chicago area’s mild winter this season, that didn’t happen, she says.

“I have difficulty breathing sometimes at night,” Moore said. “Sneezing, my nose has been running and my eyes get puffy.”

Dr. Joseph Leija says the mold has been low but is still enough to create a problem.

“Mold counts can be low and still create a problem with runny nose and sneezing,” he said.

He also said the unseasonable weather plays its part in the uptick in allergy symptoms.

“With more rainfall rather than snowfall there is increased pollen dispersal,” he said.