University of Wisconsin-Madison's Twitter Account Hacked

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Twitter account was hacked Wednesday morning, the university confirmed.

Officials first became aware of “suspicious activity” on the school's account around 6:30 a.m., just as someone began tweeting unexpected messages on the school’s account.

“lol why go to university when u can just sit at home and fail at life and stuff,” one tweet read.

In total, four tweets were posted by an unknown user, according to UW-Madison. The school contacted Twitter support and the tweets were removed by 9:30 a.m.

“We’re sorry for the disruption, but we appreciate all of the heads-up messages and support from our friends and alums on social media,” Nate Moll, the university's social media coordinator, said in a statement.

The cause of the hack has not yet been identified, the school said, but officials at the university said they are reviewing the security of its social media accounts.

Investigative Local High Schools Listed on Website Trading Nude Photos

“The situation is a reminder to all social media users to employ strong passwords, two-factor authentication and a periodic review of access and third party apps,” a statement from the university read.

Just after 10 a.m., the school tweeted a message to followers that read, “We’re back!”