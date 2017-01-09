Bono and The Edge of U2 perform on stage at Etihad Stadium on December 1, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

U2 will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album, "The Joshua Tree," at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release.

Chicago's Soldier Field will be the fifth stop on the tour, with a Saturday, June 3 performance, according to the schedule released Monday.

Powered by singles "With or Without You," ''Where The Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," ''The Joshua Tree" became the band's first chart-topping album in the U.S. and has sold 25 million copies worldwide.

“Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years,” Bono said in the announcement. “It’s quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation… all the greats... I’ve sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it’s gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park.. it’s where the album was born, 30 years ago.”

The North American leg of the tour kicks off May 12 in Vancouver and wraps up on July 1 in Cleveland, before heading to Europe. The tour includes a June stop at the Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee.

“It seems like we have come full circle from when The Joshua Tree songs were originally writtten, with global upheaval, extreme right wing politics and some fundamental human rights at risk,” reflected The Edge. “To celebrate the album - as these songs seem so relevant and prescient of these times too - we decided to do these shows, it feels right for now. We’re looking forward to it.”

Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and OneRepublic will alternate opening for U2 on the North American leg.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit the tour's website here.