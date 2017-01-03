Two teens were killed and a 65-year-old woman injured in a shooting in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

The shooting happened at 12 p.m in the 3400 block of West Fulton in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said two 16-year-old boys were standing outside a building on the block when the shooting took place. One teen was pronounced dead at the scene and another died at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County.

A 65-year-old woman was sitting in her living room inside a nearby building when she was shot in the leg. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen shots fired in the area in what they described as a drive-by shooting.