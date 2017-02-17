Twitter Skewers Jimmy Butler's All-Star Fashion Choices

Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler is making his third straight appearance in the NBA All-Star Game this weekend in New Orleans, but before he even takes the floor he’s making waves with his fashion choices in the Big Easy.

On Friday, Butler arrived in New Orleans for the game sporting a very interesting shirt:

Naturally, the denizens of the Twitterverse were very understanding of his fashion choices, and they responded in very kind and compassionate fashion.

(We’re kidding. They were delightfully witty):

Butler should be the one having the last laugh however. After all, he is the one getting to play in yet another All-Star Game. He’s also averaging 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season, all of which would be career highs if he keeps up that pace for the remainder of the season.