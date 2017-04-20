Twitter Lights Up Over CPD Gun Tweet

The Chicago Police Department's latest tweet announcing the recovery of "weapons and drugs" in the city has taken on a whole new meaning thank to Twitter users who were quick to point out the obvious.

In their Wednesday night tweet, CPD announced that "great intel lead to a positive search warrant for the 1063 team in the 10th District."

"Weapons and drugs recovered," the tweet read.

Along with the tweet was a photo of two guns and what appears to be two bags of marijuana.

But followers of the department wasted no time pointing out the age of one of the guns, firing off a series of hilarious tweets.