Trump's Inauguration Committee Says There's Reason Why Kanye Wasn't Asked to Perform

Despite being famous friends, President-elect Donald Trump’s team passed on considering Kanye West as a performer for his inauguration Friday.

Tom Barrack, the chair of Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee, told CNN's Erin Burnett on Wednesday that the controversial hip-hop mogul was not the right fit for such an event.

"He considers himself a friend of the President-elect, but it's not the venue,” Barrack told CNN. “The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it's perfect, it's going to be typically and traditionally American."

Country music star Toby Keith, actor Jon Voight and rock band 3 Doors Down are among the “traditionally American” entertainers slated to perform. Several prominent artists had publicly declined to participate in Trump's inauguration festivities.

“Kanye is a great guy but we just haven't asked him to perform,” Barrack said in his interview with CNN. “We move on with our agenda."

Military bands will also participate, and a fireworks show will follow the "Welcome Celebration."

Trump and West made headlines in December for what many perceived to be an unusual friendship after being photographed together. West was one of several black celebrities Trump met with to talk about issues facing inner city African-Americans.

West refused to comment with reporters after the meeting, instead saying only "I just want to take a picture right now" as he posed for pictures with Trump.

Trump said the two were meeting as "just friends" and were talking about "life."

"He's doing well, he's a good man," he said.

Trump added, "we've been friends for a long time."

West announced last year at the Video Music Awards that he would run for president in 2020. That means he would face Trump if the president-elect seeks a second term. After meeting with Trump, West hashtagged a tweet #2024, the first time someone would be able to run for president outside of a possible two-term Trump presidency.

