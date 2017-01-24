Trump Tweets He Will Send Feds to Fix ‘Carnage’ in Chicago

President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday night in a tweet to send “the Feds” to Chicago if the city did not solve its longstanding plague of violence.

Following last year's "unacceptable rise in violence," the Chicago Police Department announced plans New Year's Day to quell city violence headed into 2017.

Data made available by the department shows 2016 was one of the most violent years in the city since the mid '90s, with more than 750 murders reported. To combat the rise in violence, police aim to tailor response to different neighborhoods and crack down on repeat violent offenders.

This is a developing story, check back for details.