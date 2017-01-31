Trump Sent $10,000 Check to Illinois FedEx Courier: Report | NBC Chicago
Trump Sent $10,000 Check to Illinois FedEx Courier: Report



By Tom Schuba

    AP

    President Donald Trump sent a $10,000 check Monday to a 24-year-old FedEx courier from rural Illinois, the Washington Post reports.

    The night before Trump’s inauguration, the Republican reportedly met with Shane Bouvet, a native of Stonington, Ill. Trump praised Bouvet for his work as a volunteer on his campaign and promised to send him a $10,000 check.

    The meeting came about after Trump read a Washington Post profile about Bouvet, a struggling single father who spent nights working and days volunteering for the Trump campaign. The Illinoisan backed Trump hoping that he could revitalize his downstate town, as well as other areas affected by the decline in U.S. industry.

    As promised, Bouvet’s check arrived in the mail Monday alongside a note from the president.

    “Shane — You are a great guy — thanks for all of your help,” Trump wrote on presidential stationary.

    After receiving the check, Bouvet was astonished by his good fortune.

    “I’m still just living a dream,” Bouvet told the Washington Post. “I never thought in a million years this would happen.”

    Bouvet is reportedly planning to use the cash to pay for chemotherapy treatment for his father, who is suffering from bladder cancer.

    Bouvet told the Washington Post that he was encouraged Trump’s early push to implement his agenda.

    “He’s getting things done,” Bouvet said. “He’s laying down the law. I’m really blessed with that -that’s what we need."

