A bus and semi-truck were involved in a crash in Gary, Indiana Tuesday morning.

The accident happened near 4th and Rutledge just after 6 a.m.

Details on injuries weren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's office confirmed it was called to the scene.

Footage from the scene showed the bus overturned with severe damage. First responders were at the scene.

